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This Is It!

The stars of the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic moonwalked onto Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre red carpet on April 20, marking a night of sparkle, style, and heartfelt tributes ahead of the film’s premiere this Friday. Now the anticipation for the biopic is reaching a fever pitch, “Can you feel it?”

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film chronicles the life and career of the King of Pop himself, and the star-studded cast and the Jackson family hit the black carpet to celebrate.

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Jaafar Jackson

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Central to the evening was Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who steps into his uncle’s iconic shoes in the film. Jaafar, 29, stunned in a sleek, understated custom black look styled by Petar Boy, an ensemble that let the story, rather than the wardrobe, take center stage. On the red carpet, Jaafar shared with ExtraTV the thrill of seeing himself embody Michael on the big screen:

“It was a lifetime experience or I should say a defining moment in my life,” he said, visibly moved.

He admitted that, despite all his preparation, he still felt he hadn’t completely “nailed” Jackson’s legendary moves. But the joy of watching the audience react to his performance, and being part of this once-in-a-lifetime project, was unforgettable.

La Toya Jackson

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Jaafar wasn’t the only Jackson family member turning heads. His aunt, La Toya Jackson, embraced the classic theme in a flowing black satin gown, paired with opera-style gloves, a dazzling diamond necklace, a bold red lip, and softly waved hair. Speaking with Variety, she reflected on the family’s excitement about Fuqua’s project when he first approached them about the idea.

“I said this is wonderful and just make sure it’s true to life,” she recalled.

La Toya gushed about Jaafar’s performance, revealing that at moments she and other family members forgot they were not watching Michael, whom she affectionately referred to as “Mike.”

“Jaafar was absolutely fabulous,” she said.

Nia Long

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Adding her own star power, Nia Long glimmered in a shimmering Pamella Roland gown, her bold red lip complementing the sparkle of her dress. Playing the matriarch Katherine Jackson, Long praised the 95-year-old’s quiet strength and confident energy. Long said she wanted to portray the icon “with grace, and patience and love and groundedness.”

She continued, “Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is to be quiet, and watch and listen and gently encourage and I think that is what the divine feminine energy is all about. Not always being forceful and loud…but deliberate.”

Long shared that fully stepping into the character with hair and makeup helped her bring Katherine Jackson to life, and when asked about a potential sequel, she didn’t hesitate:

“Of course I want to do it, like why not!”

Colman Domingo

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Colman Domingo, portraying Joe Jackson, made a striking statement in a custom black Maison Valentino tuxedo, embodying the family patriarch with sharp elegance.

Kendrick Sampson

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Meanwhile, Kendrick Sampson, who plays the legendary producer Quincy Jones in the Michael biopic, nodded to the late ’60s and ’70s in a coral blue suit featuring flared pants and wide cuffs—pure retro glamour.

Wale

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Not to be outdone, Wale honored the King of Pop with a Michael-inspired red-carpet ensemble, complete with tribute elements that echoed Jackson’s most famous wardrobe choices.

He also hit some of Michael’s iconic moves on the carpet, much to the delight of the press.

Other attendees at the Michael red-carpet premiere nodded to the legend, wearing bedazzled jackets and classic red leather, creating a sea of homage across the Dolby Theatre.

As excitement buzzed through the theater, fans eagerly anticipated the worldwide release of the biopic on April 24. With its combination of family insight, stellar performances, and stylish homage, the film promises to be a must-see for Michael Jackson fans and cinephiles alike.

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Will you be watching?



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The post This Is It! Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Larenz Tate & More ‘Michael’ Stars Shine On The Black Carpet appeared first on Bossip.

This Is It! Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Larenz Tate & More ‘Michael’ Stars Shine On The Black Carpet was originally published on bossip.com