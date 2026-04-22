513 Day Vendor Village: Submit Today
Be part of the 513 Day Marketplace and showcase your business alongside other local vendors from across the community.
Event Details
May 13, 2026
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Sawyer Point
How to Apply
Submit your application for consideration between April 23 – May 3. Submission is free but does not guarantee selection.
Selected vendors will be required to pay a $200 participation fee and will receive one (1) tent space and one (1) table.
Product Guidelines
Vendors must sell approved products only. Preference will be given to retail and pre-packaged goods. Hot or prepared food is not permitted in the marketplace.
Apply Here
*Vendor selection is at the sole discretion of event organizers. Additional terms will be provided upon acceptance.*
513 Day Vendor Village: Submit Today was originally published on wiznation.com