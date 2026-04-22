Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Be part of the 513 Day Marketplace and showcase your business alongside other local vendors from across the community.

Event Details

May 13, 2026

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sawyer Point

How to Apply

Submit your application for consideration between April 23 – May 3. Submission is free but does not guarantee selection.

Selected vendors will be required to pay a $200 participation fee and will receive one (1) tent space and one (1) table.

Product Guidelines

Vendors must sell approved products only. Preference will be given to retail and pre-packaged goods. Hot or prepared food is not permitted in the marketplace.

Apply Here

*Vendor selection is at the sole discretion of event organizers. Additional terms will be provided upon acceptance.*

513 Day Vendor Village: Submit Today was originally published on wiznation.com