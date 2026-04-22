"Young, Tender, and Needy": Trick Daddy’s Wild Dating Rules Have the Internet Going Off

Trick Daddy believes women over 36 and those with successful careers are not suitable partners.

He prefers women who are 'young, tender, and needy' and who will defer to his authority.

The community argues that true love values wisdom, independence, and mutual growth, not just surface-level attributes.

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Trick Daddy woke up and chose chaos, and honestly, social media is still buzzing about it. Forget his latest song—this Miami legend decided to lay down his own rules for dating, and let’s just say… people have thoughts.

Trick says if you’re over 36, it’s a wrap. Not even open for debate. But wait, he wasn’t done. If you’re that independent boss out here stacking credit score wins and LLCs, Trick is not impressed. He claims older women “take life too seriously” and says he’s tired of hearing about y’all hustling and growing businesses without “real money” coming in. Anyone else rolling their eyes, or just us?

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Instead, Trick’s looking for someone he calls “young, tender, and needy.” Yep, you read that right. In his world, he wants all the gratitude, all the “Daddy” shoutouts, and basically… all the power. If you’re the type who likes to split the bill and make your own moves, it sounds like you’re not for him.

Of course, the internet did what the internet does, clapbacks started flying. Let’s be real for a second: can looks and neediness really hold down a relationship? When the beauty fades, what’s left? In our community, we know it’s about deep talks by the kitchen table, sharing dreams and memories, and leveling each other up. Nobody’s here for just surface vibes.

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A lot of folks pointed out that chasing after someone “needy” screams insecurity. The real ones want a partner who brings something to the table, someone who challenges them and stands tall on their own, even while building together. That’s grown love, and honestly, grown is a vibe.

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At the end of the day, Trick Daddy’s comments are less a rulebook and more a spark for something bigger, talking about what’s real in relationships, especially in Black culture. As we move through life, wisdom, independence, and boundaries aren’t flaws, they’re strengths. Let’s celebrate the wins, whether it’s an LLC, a fresh degree, or a loving partnership. Because when we empower each other, we all level up, and that’s the kind of love that lasts way after the “young and tender” days are gone.

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"Young, Tender, and Needy": Trick Daddy’s Wild Dating Rules Have the Internet Going Off was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com