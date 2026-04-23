From Fast Food To Fame: 15 Rappers With Food Industry Ties

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Before the fame, big money and success, some of your favorite rappers worked regular jobs to make ends meet.

Some flipped burgers, dropped fries, or worked long shifts in kitchens before their music careers took off. Those early experiences helped shape their work ethic and drive.

A few artists even stayed connected to the food industry after reaching fame by opening restaurants or investing in popular chains.

Their journeys show that success often starts with humble beginnings. This list highlights 15 rappers who went from fast food jobs to building names in music and beyond.

1. Pharrell Williams — McDonald’s

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Pharrell worked at McDonald’s as a teenager and has said he got fired multiple times for not taking it seriously. He handled typical crew duties like taking orders and working the counter. He broke through in music in 2003 with The Neptunes and Frontin’.