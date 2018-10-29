CLOSE
OHIO’S OWN SIMONE BILES: World Champion Despite Kidney Stones

Gymnast Simone Biles won the all-around World Championship title with kidney stones.

The day before competition, Simone tweeted from a hospital bed, “Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships. This kidney stone can wait…. doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls.”

Despite torquing her tiny body on the vault and uneven bars, she never dislodged her kidney stones. Prescription painkillers are banned due to anti-doping rules, so she competed with intense pain. Simone said she will seek treatment this week. (NBC Sports)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • She’s so confident that Simone does not conceal her injuries like most athletes do.
  • Simone led the Americans to the team title.
  • At this pace, she will be the 2020 Tokyo Olympics darling.
  • One of the most painful experiences is passing a kidney stone.
