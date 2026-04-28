Michael Jackson Memorabilia Up For Auction Following Biopic Release

Source: Mark Perlstein / Getty

The legacy of Michael Jackson continues to make history in a major way. The new Michael Jackson biopic has officially set a record for the highest grossing opening weekend for a biographical film, surpassing previous box office giants like Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer. The strong debut shows that decades later, the King of Pop’s influence and story still resonate with audiences around the world.

At the same time, Jackson’s legacy is making waves in the auction world. GWS Auctions is preparing to offer nine rare pieces of Michael Jackson memorabilia as part of a larger collection from Prince Lorenzo de’ Medici. The collection highlights some of the most iconic items tied to Jackson’s career and signature style.

Among the standout pieces is a crystal studded white glove from the Victory tour and Swarovski embellished white socks worn during the Dangerous tour. These items connect directly to one of the most unforgettable moments in music history when Jackson debuted the moonwalk during the Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever performance. That moment helped cement the glove and socks as lasting symbols of his artistry.

Another major highlight is a pair of Florsheim Imperial Como Loafers, autographed by Jackson himself. The shoes are set to hit the auction block with bidding starting at 7500 dollars and increasing in 500 dollar increments, making them a highly sought after piece for collectors and fans alike.

From breaking box office records to commanding attention in high end auctions, Michael Jackson’s cultural impact remains as powerful as ever.