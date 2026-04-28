Cincinnati Bengals Weigh Joe Burrow Contract Restructure to Alleviate Salary Cap Pressures

Source: Harry How / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into a critical offseason with a big question looming around quarterback Joe Burrow and his contract. As the team works to reshape its roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the possibility of restructuring Burrow’s deal is very much on the table.

Cincinnati has already been active in free agency, bringing in four new defensive starters in an effort to rebuild a unit that struggled at times last season. Those moves show a clear commitment to fixing weaknesses and making another serious push in the AFC. However, with those additions comes the challenge of managing the salary cap, which is where Burrow’s contract becomes a key factor.

General Manager Duke Tobin has made it clear that no immediate decision will be made. Instead, the team plans to revisit the idea of restructuring after the NFL Draft, allowing them to fully evaluate their roster and financial flexibility before making any major adjustments.

Love Cincy? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Bengals are walking a fine line between staying competitive now and maintaining long term financial stability. Restructuring Burrow’s contract could free up space to continue building around him, but it also requires careful planning to avoid future cap issues.

At the same time, the organization is keeping an eye on extending some of its young talent. Players like Chase Brown, DJ Turner, and Dax Hill are all part of the team’s future, and locking them in could be just as important as any big name move.

For now, all eyes remain on how Cincinnati balances its books while continuing to build a contender around its franchise quarterback. The decisions made in the coming weeks could shape the team’s future for years to come.