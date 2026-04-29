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Cincinnati Bengals: Tough Choices for the Roster

The most notable Bengals players in danger of being cut from the 53-man roster

Published on April 29, 2026

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2026 NFL Draft - Round 4-7
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals have wrapped up their draft and now turn their focus to one of the toughest parts of the offseason trimming the roster down to the best 53 players ahead of the upcoming season. With new talent added and competition heating up across multiple positions, some unexpected names could find themselves on the outside looking in.

Among the players facing uncertain futures are Mitchell Tinsley, Erick All Jr., Tanner Hudson, Cody Ford, Jalen Rivers, TJ Slaton, McKinnley Jackson, Kris Jenkins, Cedric Johnson, DJ Ivey, Ja’Sir Taylor, and Daijahn Anthony. While each has shown potential at different points, the reality of roster limits and increased depth means tough decisions are unavoidable.

The Bengals have made it clear they are focused on building a more complete and competitive team, especially after addressing key needs during the offseason. That approach naturally raises the bar for everyone currently on the roster, including returning players who may have previously felt secure in their roles.

For the coaching staff, the challenge now lies in balancing potential, performance, and positional needs. Training camp and preseason games will be critical in determining who earns a spot and who gets left behind. No matter how it shakes out, the competition is expected to bring out the best in the roster as the Bengals prepare for another run this season.

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