How Michael Jackson’s Nephew Got The Role to Play His Uncle

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Jaafar Jackson is stepping into one of the most iconic roles in music history and the journey to landing the part is just as unique as the legacy he is set to portray. The rising star secured the role of his late uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael with something as simple as a voice text message.

Before this opportunity, Jaafar had never acted professionally. Despite that, he felt a strong pull toward the project and expressed genuine interest in being part of telling his uncle’s story. That interest led to a pivotal lunch meeting with producer Graham King where things began to fall into place.

Jaafar has been open about how much the role means to him. He shared that he is excited and honored to bring Michael’s story to life, recognizing the weight that comes with portraying a global icon. For him, this is more than just a breakout acting role. It is personal.

Authenticity is at the center of his approach. Jaafar has made it clear that doing his uncle justice is his top priority. From the music to the mannerisms to the emotional depth, he understands the responsibility of representing someone whose impact on music and culture is unmatched.

He has also expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging how rare and meaningful it is to be trusted with a story of this magnitude. With no prior acting experience but a direct connection to the legend himself, Jaafar Jackson’s journey is already setting the stage for one of the most talked about biopics in recent years.