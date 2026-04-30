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Cincinnati Public Schools Launch Safe Sleep Lot

Cincinnati Public Schools’ Safe Sleep Lot, the first of its kind in Ohio, opens Thursday

Published on April 30, 2026

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Dog sleeps in the trunk of car during trip to countryside. Maltipoo dog sleeping
Source: alexmak72427 / Getty

Cincinnati Public Schools is taking a powerful step to support students and families facing housing instability by opening a Safe Sleep Lot designed for those living out of their cars. Located at Taft Elementary School, the initiative focuses on meeting basic needs so students can stay focused and succeed in the classroom.

The Safe Sleep Lot will provide a secure and supportive environment, complete with a locked gate and on site security guard to ensure safety overnight. Families will have access to essential resources including bathrooms, meals, and safe sleep car kits, helping to ease the daily challenges that come with unstable housing.

What started as a space for safe overnight parking has grown into something much bigger. The project has expanded to include a kitchenette, showers, and laundry facilities, giving students and their families access to the kind of stability and dignity that can make a real difference in their day to day lives.

This initiative highlights the district’s commitment to supporting the whole student, recognizing that academic success is closely tied to having basic needs met. By creating a safe and resource filled environment, Cincinnati Public Schools is working to remove barriers that can stand in the way of learning.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Safe Sleep Lot is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m., signaling a new chapter in how the district supports its most vulnerable students and families.

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