The Kid Mero Begs Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion To “Take Us Out The Group Chat”

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For a while, it seemed like Megan Thee Stallion and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson had an enviable relationship. They were shown on each other’s social media posts playing golf, hanging out on Klay’s boat and working out together. She cooked Thanksgiving dinner together for him and his family, and he showed up to her Broadway show, Moulin Rouge.

But things took a turn when Megan called him out publicly on social media, saying,

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’ Holding you down through your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season,” Megan said in an Instagram Story. “Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? … I need a REAL break after this one… bye y’all.”

After speculation about the relationship hit social media, Megan issued a statement confirming that the couple was no more.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” Megan said in a statement to TMZ. “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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She also announced she was ending her run in Moulin Rouge early. Her last show will be May 1, a full three weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

What followed was a gleeful reaction from the manosphere, who cheered Klay and said Megan was basically expendable.

New York’s Hot 97 radio personality The Kid Mero thinks that’s wack. He said so on the air this week as the story continued to escalate. While Klay has said nothing specifically about the end of the relationship, he did appear on an Instagram Live from his boat, saying, “Good to be back on the high seas. Come on fellas, there’s nothing like it.”

He added, “[It’s been] a long time, so the rhythm might not be there, but the passion is always there.”

Mero took issue with the number of people who sided with Klay and celebrated the breakup.

“If you’re one of those people that is looking at this as like a sporting event, like, ‘Yo, the City Boys is up,’ you’re a weirdo, bro,” he said during his show.

He continued, “I mean, listen, they’re public people, so it comes with the territory. If you rap and you’re famous and you have a relationship with somebody, people are going to talk about it. Nobody cares about who I’m married to, I’m just a Dominican guy with a regular job.”

Mero has sympathy for the Traumazine rap star, who has had public relationships with Tory Lanez, rappers Moneybagg Yo and Pardison Fontaine, and athletes Torrey Craig, (who then played for the Chicago Bulls) soccer star Romelo Lukaku and Thompson.

“She could have been a victim of love bombing. Klay is a lightskinned dude, you know what l’m saying?” Mero said. “He could have been laying it on mad thick, you know, he could have been hitting her with R&B quotes.”

Mero thinks the two can work it out, but they should do it outside of the spotlight.

“Megan, Klay, listen: just text each other on the side, take us out the group chat. Send encrypted messages to each other, figure it out. Get the PR thing, figure it out.”

See the ongoing uproar surrounding the breakup below.