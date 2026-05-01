Fine AF Fridays — Larenz Tate, Janet Jackson, Kandi Buruss & More Stars Got Us Zooming In… And Staying There, Vol. 24

Source: Kevin Sinclair/IG: @kevinsinclairphoto The theme for this week is serve since that’s what many celebrities decided to do this week. We got Michaela Coel, Larenz Tate, and Khadijah and Malika Haqq giving us face. Yung Miami, Dreezy, and Aijona Alexus flaunting body and even more bringing us fashion. We can’t skip the fact that, some of these Fine AF picks are in their 50s looking decades younger! We want to know what the secret is. But for now here is Volume 24! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 23: Birthdays Got The Baddies In Formation And De’Arra Taylor Brought Cake 1. Janet Jackson, 59 Ms. Jackson was looking fine and polished in her brown pants look. We’re loving this auburn colored hair on her too!

2. Yung Miami, 32 Alright now Miami! She definitely got our two fingers touchin’ for this look. Did y’all catch the detail of her face on the dress! Period.

3. Kandi Burruss, 49 Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. It’s no secret that Kandi Burruss is newly divorced, but she’s been wearing this season of her life WELL! She ate up this red leather trench coat and red lipstick for her I Do I Did I’m Done show in Atlanta.

4. Larenz Tate, 50 Larenz Tate blew us away with how handsome he looked in these stylish outfits in this Vestal magazine spread. He was promoting his role as Berry Gordy in the new Michael movie and we’re loving every look he has.

4. Nas, 52 Nas flashed that handsome smile on Tuesday at the opening of NYC first casino in Queen called Resorts World New York City.

5. Michaela Coel, 38 We are convinced that if Michaela Coel wasn’t an actress she would certainly have a thriving career as a model! Her face is perfection!

6. Khadijah and Malika Haqq, 43 Oooo okay! Khadijah and Malika Haqq are looking extra good in this hair and makeup look. They may as well be ambassadors for this hair line because they definitely have us wanting to know what brand it is.

7. Jeremiah, 25 Love Island’s Jeremiah is glowing on his trip to Mallorca in Spain. We’re just wondering where is our invite!?

8. Keraun Harris, 38 Actor Keraun Harris was looking quite yummy in his tank top and pants. He attended the Indie Film Festival, which celebrated the movie he is starring in called Deb is Boss.

9. Jasmine Tookes, 35 Model Jasmine Tookes left of gasping when we saw her look for The King’s Trust Global Gala. How beautiful!

10. Rotimi, 37 One thing Rotimi likes to do is show us what he’s working with when it comes to those muscles and abs and we aren’t complaining.

11. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 39 Hold up! Did we miss a chapter? When did Yahya get rid of his hair? Doesn’t matter he’s handsome regardless. We’ll definitely be tuned in to his Man on Fire series.

12. Ajiona Alexus, 30 Aijonna Alexus is ready for summer. Her skin looks nice and smooth against the yellow and pink bikini that she has on.

13. Ari Lennox, 35 Ari Lennox has been really popping out in some sexy looks for her Vacancy tour! We definitely want her to keep ’em coming!

14. Jeff Logan, 37 They might as well give Jeff Logan his own show. He’s sexy and funny….that’s the perfect recipe for entertainment if you ask us.

15. Phaedra Parks, 52 Is there ever a moment where Phaedra Parks doesn’t look breathtaking? She always keeps everything on point from the hair, to the body, to the fashion.

16. Uche Nwosu Uche from Are You The One was tapped to be a Savage Fenty ambassador. We love how vibrant this set looks on her skin.

17. Nene Leakes, 58 Nene Leakes is 58 WHERE!? We don’t what we should focus on complimenting more! This jumpsuit with the beautiful striped pattern is everything. Her makeup and hair is on point like usual. And even her body-ody-ody looks amazing.

18. Marcus Black, 39, and Brooke Valentine, 41 Marcus Black and Brooke Valentine really look good together. They got dressed up for the annual Jayce’s Journey Sneaker Ball event meant to uplift fathers advocating for children who are on the spectrum.

19. CeeDee Lamb, 27 CeeDee Lamb dropped a dump on us on Instagram. We got some fashion shots, close up selfies, and some traveling pictures. What seems to be the same in all of them is that he looks scrumptious.