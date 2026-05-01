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Jordan Brand’s college PE run keeps rolling, and this time the spotlight lands on the University of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bearcats have officially revealed their own Air Jordan 14 Player Exclusive, adding another school-issued pair to Jordan Brand’s growing lineup of college-inspired exclusives for 2026.

Dressed in the school’s signature red, black, and white color scheme, the sneaker feels like a natural fit for the Jumpman catalog. The upper features a soft grey suede and nubuck construction; it mirrors the build of the popular “Ferrari” Air Jordan 14s.

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Red accents hit the midsole and outsole, with black details on the tongue, inner lining, and outsole help balance the look. Carbon fiber paneling and the sculpted midsole keep the silhouette true to its original design, leaning into the Air Jordan 14’s signature performance-inspired aesthetic.

The biggest standout is the side collar badge, where the traditional Jumpman shield has been replaced with Cincinnati branding.

It’s a simple but sharp execution and honestly, one of the cleaner college exclusives we’ve seen so far.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, the Air Jordan 14 “Cincinnati” PE won’t be getting a public release, as it remains exclusive to the university. Still, with Jordan Brand continuing to roll out player exclusives across its sponsored schools, the Air Jordan 14 is clearly becoming a major focus again heading into 2026.





Cincinnati Bearcats Unveil Air Jordan 14 PE was originally published on wiznation.com