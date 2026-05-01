10 Songs You Might Not Have Known DJ Kid Capri Produced
- DJ Kid Capri is a pioneering DJ with a storied career, known for his production work with top artists.
- The One Voyage Cruise offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Capri's live performance on the high seas.
- The cruise combines music, culture, and community, while supporting HBCU students, creating lasting memories.
When it comes to hip-hop royalty, you can’t leave out one of the most recignizable DJ’s in the game, DJ Kid Capri. With a career spanning decades, Kid Capri has cemented his place as one of the most recognizable DJ voices and a master behind the tables, and not to mention he has produced some of the biggest names in the industry.
Now, imagine experiencing this living legend live, surrounded by the beauty of the open sea. The One Voyage Cruise is bringing you an unforgettable opportunity to witness DJ Kid Capri in an once in a once-in-a-lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.
RELATED STORY: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership
RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?
Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, and more, enriching experiences, and of course, the legend Kid Capri himself.
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Here are 10 Songs DJ Kid Capri Produced That You Might Not Have Known
“It’s Like That” Jay-Z
Released in 1998, DJ Kid Capri and Jay-Z came together to make magic with this record.
“Unify” ft. Slick Rick and Snoop Dogg
Released in 1996 from the album Soundtrack to the Streets and The Art of Storytelling. This song was later added to Slick Rick’s 1999 album The Art of Storytelling.
“Nuttin’ But Love” Heavy D & The Boyz
Released in 1994, this song was on the 5th released from the groupl Heavy D and The Boyz. Produced by DJ Kid Capri this song reached #1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart.
“Fiesta” N.O.R.E.
Released in 1998, this classic was produced by DJ Kid Capri
“Hookstar” Redman, Faith Evans, Kid Capri
Released in 1998, this classic was produced by DJ Kid Capri
“Rowdy Rowdy” 50 Cent
Released in 1999 on the In Too Deep motion picture soundtrack.
“Fox Boogie” Foxy Brown ft. Kid Capri
Released in 1999 off of Foxy Browns ‘Ill NaNa’ project
“My Brother” The Hoodies ft. Kid Capri
Released in 2023 this is one of the more recent project DJ Kid Capri has released
“Be Alright” Cam’ron & Jermaine Dupri
Released in in 1998 this song was part of Kid Capri’s album Soundtrack to the Streets.
“Uptown” Kid Capri & Vina Love
Released in 2022 quickly became a club bangger.
Honorable Mentions
Now even though DJ Kid Capri didn’t produce these tracks many know him by his infamous voice on the mic. Kendrick Lamar featured him on many tracks including “Love” and “Element” opening Kid Capri up to a new generation of hip-hop heads.
“Love” Kendrick Lamar
“Element” Kendrick Lamar
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10 Songs You Might Not Have Known DJ Kid Capri Produced was originally published on blackamericaweb.com