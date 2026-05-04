Cincinnati Bengals: Linebackers out to prove they’ll be better in 2026

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The Cincinnati Bengals are showing strong confidence in their linebacker group heading into the new season, and that belief has not gone unnoticed. Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight have both embraced the opportunity after the organization chose not to bring in additional linebackers this offseason.

For Carter and Knight, that decision speaks volumes. It signals trust from the front office and coaching staff, and both players are motivated to reward that confidence with improved play on the field. After a season where consistency was still developing, they are locked in on elevating their performance and becoming a dependable force in the middle of the defense.

Outside noise questioning the linebacker position has not distracted them. Instead, it has fueled their focus. Both players are committed to working together, building chemistry, and proving that the current group has what it takes to compete at a high level.

Another reason for optimism is the upgraded defensive line in front of them. A stronger, more disruptive line can free up linebackers to make plays, and Carter and Knight are looking to take full advantage of those opportunities. With more protection and fewer blockers reaching the second level, the expectation is that their impact will be felt more consistently.

As the season approaches, the mindset is clear. This is not about individual recognition but about contributing to a unit that can help the team win. Carter and Knight believe that if everyone does their job and plays to their strengths, success will follow.

The confidence is there, the opportunity is there, and now it comes down to execution.