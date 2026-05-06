Cardi B Reveals Her Children’s Favorite Music and It Isn’t Rap

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Cardi B is once again going viral, but this time it is not for a chart topping hit or headline grabbing moment. Instead, fans are loving a lighter, more personal side of the Bronx rapper after she shared a live broadcast featuring Indonesian children’s music.

During the stream, Cardi B played songs like “Pok Ame Ame” and “Cit Cit Cuit,” surprising many viewers who did not expect the global superstar to tap into children’s tunes from Indonesia. She appeared completely at ease, swaying along to the rhythm of “Pok Ame Ame” and even محاولة singing along despite not understanding the lyrics.

The moment felt authentic and relatable as Cardi explained the reason behind the song choice. She shared that her child enjoys the music, and viewers could even hear her child’s voice in the background following along with the lyrics. Adding to the charm, Cardi mimicked a playful gesture from the song, covering her face during a peek a boo moment that matched the rhythm perfectly.

Clips from the livestream quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing both surprise and admiration. Many praised Cardi B for embracing music from another culture and showing a genuine, unfiltered moment of motherhood.

It is yet another example of how Cardi B continues to connect with fans beyond music, proving that sometimes the simplest moments can create the biggest buzz online.