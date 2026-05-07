Joe Burrow Training With Jordan Palmer Again This Offseason

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For years, the Cincinnati Bengals have been a franchise filled with heartbreak, controversy, and what if moments. At one point, Carson Palmer was supposed to be the savior of Cincinnati football. Drafted first overall in 2003, Palmer brought hope back to the city and had fans believing the Bengals were finally turning the corner. But after years of frustration with the organization, his dramatic exit turned him from franchise quarterback into what many fans still call the Great Betrayer.

Even through the chaos, the Bengals found stability thanks to Marvin Lewis, Andy Dalton, and A. J. Green. That era helped restore respectability to the franchise and kept Cincinnati competitive for years.

Now the Bengals have entered a completely different chapter with Joe Burrow leading the way. Burrow has already transformed the culture, bringing swagger, confidence, and championship expectations back to Cincinnati. But what makes his latest offseason work so interesting is who he’s training with.

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Burrow has reportedly been working out with Jordan Palmer, the younger brother of Carson Palmer. The irony is impossible to ignore. Years after Carson’s rocky relationship with the Bengals organization, the face of the current franchise is now learning from his family.

Still, it says a lot about Burrow’s mindset. Great players are always searching for ways to improve, no matter where the knowledge comes from. Jordan Palmer has built a strong reputation for helping quarterbacks refine mechanics, improve decision making, and elevate their game mentally. If Burrow can continue sharpening his skills, the Bengals could remain among the NFL’s elite for years to come.

In a way, it also feels like football coming full circle in Cincinnati. The franchise that once lost Carson Palmer in dramatic fashion now has a superstar quarterback chasing greatness with help from the Palmer family name. Bengals fans may never fully forgive Carson, but if Jordan Palmer helps Joe Burrow bring a championship to Cincinnati, that family connection might finally create a different kind of legacy in the Queen City.