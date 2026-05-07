Eve Shares How She and Michael Jackson’s Collaboration Happened

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Eve recently took over Capital XTRA for its “Fully Reloaded” weekend, giving fans a nostalgic trip through some of her favorite records while also sharing untold stories from one of the most unforgettable moments of her career — collaborating with Michael Jackson.

During the special, Eve opened up about how she ended up on the remix of Michael Jackson’s “Butterflies,” revealing that the opportunity came together unexpectedly while she was in Los Angeles. According to Eve, her management suddenly canceled her plans and told her she needed to stay in L.A. because Michael Jackson personally requested her to record a verse for the remix.

The Philly rapper admitted the moment still feels unreal even years later.

“Sometimes I can’t believe that I actually did a record with him. It was such a crazy moment,” Eve shared during the broadcast.

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For any artist, working alongside the King of Pop would be legendary, but for Eve, the collaboration became an unforgettable career milestone. The “Butterflies Remix” showcased a smooth blend of Michael Jackson’s signature vocals mixed with Eve’s sharp lyrical delivery, creating a memorable crossover moment in R&B and hip hop.

Eve also revealed there were plans for her and Michael Jackson to shoot a music video together. Unfortunately, those plans never materialized due to Michael Jackson’s highly publicized feud with former Sony CEO Tommy Mottola. The fallout reportedly disrupted several projects during that era, including the potential visual for the remix.

Although Eve never got the chance to meet Michael Jackson in person, she said she still treasures the collaboration and the fact that their voices live together on a record.

For fans, the story offers another glimpse into just how influential Michael Jackson remained across generations of artists and how unexpected collaborations can become defining moments in music history.