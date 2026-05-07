11 Things Invented in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has quietly had its hands in way more of American culture than people realize.
From toys and candy to everyday essentials and even major medical breakthroughs, the Queen City has been behind some of the most recognizable inventions and brands for generations. A lot of us grew up using this stuff without ever knowing it started right here in the 513!
Here are some things you probably didn’t know were invented in Cincinnati:
1. Easy-Bake Oven, Care Bears, Stretch Armstrong, Baby Alive & Nerf
Before becoming a household name in toys, Kenner Products started right here in Cincinnati in 1946. The company went on to create some of the most iconic toys in American history, including the original Star Wars action figures, before eventually being absorbed into Hasbro.
2. Airheads
That chewy mystery-flavored candy you begged for at the corner store? Airheads were developed in the Cincinnati area in the mid-1980s by Perfetti Van Melle in nearby Erlanger, Kentucky. The brand exploded in popularity and later expanded into gum, minis, and sour versions. They’re also responsible for Mentos.
3. Play-Doh
One of the most iconic childhood staples ever actually started in the Cincinnati area during the 1950s. Originally created as a wallpaper cleaner, Play-Doh eventually found its real audience in classrooms and living rooms everywhere.
4. Weather forecasting
Modern weather forecasts trace back to Cincinnati. In 1871, meteorologist Cleveland Abbe published the first official weather forecast while working at the Cincinnati Observatory.
5. Ivory Soap
One of the most recognizable soap brands in America got its start in Cincinnati through Procter & Gamble in 1879. Ivory became famous for its “floating soap” claim and its signature “99.44% pure” slogan.
6. Heart-lung machine
A breakthrough that transformed modern surgery was developed at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1952. The invention helped make open-heart surgery possible and changed medicine forever.
7. Cincinnati Fire Department
Cincinnati became home to the nation’s first fully paid professional fire department in 1853.
8. UNO
One of the most popular card games of all time was invented in the Cincinnati area. In 1971, a barber named Merle Robbins created UNO in Reading, Ohio after a disagreement over the rules of Crazy Eights. The game quickly caught on, eventually becoming a worldwide phenomenon translated into dozens of languages and played by millions.
9. Bicycle Playing Cards
The iconic Bicycle cards used in homes, casinos, and magic tricks worldwide were born out of the Cincinnati area. The company originally started as a printing business in Norwood before evolving into one of the biggest playing card manufacturers in the world.
10. Gorilla Glue
What started as a specialty adhesive became one of the most recognizable glue brands in America. Gorilla Glue built its headquarters and operations in the Cincinnati area before expanding into tapes, epoxies, and other products.
11. Totes
The world’s largest umbrella supplier has roots right here in Cincinnati. Originally founded in Oakley in the 1920s, the company later adopted the “Totes” name after one of its best-selling rain products and remains tied to the region today.
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