Mother’s Day Weather: Plan for Sunshine and Rain

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Mother’s Day weekend weather is shaping up to be a mix of sunshine and scattered rain, but it looks like there will still be plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor plans.

Friday will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a few breaks of sunshine during the day. Rain chances are expected to increase later in the evening, so keep an umbrella nearby if you have nighttime plans.

Saturday appears to be the pick of the weekend with dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and highs climbing to around 71 degrees. It should be a great day for outdoor activities, brunches, and family gatherings.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will feature off and on showers throughout the day. While it will not be a complete washout, having an indoor backup plan may be a smart idea for celebrations and events.

Overall, the weekend forecast offers a little bit of everything with sunshine, spring warmth, and a few rounds of rain mixed in.