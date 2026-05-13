Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!

Source: American Music Awards / Getty

Stevie Wonder Celebrates a Legendary Career

Born on May 13, 1950, Stevie Wonder built a career that crossed musical boundaries and made him one of the most influential artists in music history. From soul and R&B to pop and funk, his sound and message connected with generations around the world.

A major turning point in his career came in 1963 during a performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago. His live performance of the song Fingertips, Part 2 became a breakout moment that launched the young star into national fame.

Despite being born prematurely and losing his sight as an infant, Stevie Wonder’s talent was recognized early. His mother remained dedicated to helping him develop his musical gifts, while Motown helped shape and support his rise to stardom as a child prodigy.

When he turned 21, Stevie Wonder shocked many in the music industry by choosing to become a free agent rather than immediately staying tied to Motown. The move allowed him greater creative control and led to one of the most successful and innovative periods of his career.

Classic albums including Innervisions and Songs in the Key of Life helped cement his place as a music legend. Many fans and critics still consider Songs in the Key of Life to be the peak of his groundbreaking artistry and musical genius.

Source: SoulTracks