Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart Brings Out Major Stars On Mother’s Day

Hollywood stars packed the crowd at the Kia Forum on Mother’s Day for Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart, turning the night into one of the biggest comedy events of the year.

The celebrity filled audience included Tracee Ellis Ross, Eric André, John Stamos, Seth Green, Jennifer Lopez, Hasan Minhaj, Machine Gun Kelly, Lamar Odom, Yvonne Orji, and Ted Sarandos.

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the roast and opened the night with a surprise performance from Usher, setting the tone for an evening full of jokes, music, and unforgettable moments aimed at Kevin Hart.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when Tom Brady appeared on stage and traded jokes with Hart. Brady poked fun at Hart’s movie career and even referenced his highly publicized cheating scandal during the exchange.

The roast also featured comedians including Sheryl Underwood, Chelsea Handler, and Pete Davidson, who all delivered sharp roast style jokes throughout the show. Handler especially drew attention for politically charged comments that sparked reactions online.

The surprises continued with appearances from Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, and Katt Williams. Williams addressed his past feud with Kevin Hart during his set before the two comedians appeared to reconcile on stage, earning cheers from the crowd.

Source: Deadline

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