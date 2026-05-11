New York Times Critic Breaks Down Why Beyoncé Was Left Off “Greatest Songwriters” List

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The New York Times recently sparked major online debate after publishing its list of the “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” with many fans questioning why Beyoncé was left off the list. Music critic Joe Coscarelli explained that the publication views Beyoncé more as a curator, visionary, and executive producer rather than a traditional songwriter, raising bigger conversations about what songwriting really means in today’s collaborative music industry.

The unranked list featured legendary names like Bob Dylan and Paul Simon alongside modern artists including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Young Thug. However, fans also pointed out other surprising omissions such as Billy Joel, Tom Waits, and Randy Newman.

Despite the controversy, Beyoncé’s influence on music and culture remains undeniable. From groundbreaking albums to visually creative performances, she continues to push artistic boundaries and dominate conversations across the entertainment world. Her omission has only fueled further discussion about how songwriting credit, collaboration, and artistry are judged in the modern era.