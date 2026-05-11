Cincinnati Bengals logo among the best in the NFL, per USA Today

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals fans have something new to brag about after USA Today released its latest ranking of the best and worst logos in the NFL. The Bengals landed at No. 9 on the list, earning praise for their bold striped “B” design that reflects the team’s fierce identity and connection to the city.

According to the rankings, the logo evaluations were based on visual appeal, creativity, and how well each design represents its franchise. While some classic logos received mixed reactions, the Bengals’ modern look continued to stand out among the league’s best.

Taking the top spot was the iconic pirate inspired logo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which USA Today praised for its aggressive style and unique branding. On the other end of the list, the legendary “G” logo of the Green Bay Packers surprisingly ranked last, sparking debate among football fans online.

NFL logos have become much more than simple graphics over the years. They represent tradition, pride, and the culture of each franchise. Whether fans agree or disagree with the rankings, one thing is certain. Team logos remain one of the most recognizable symbols in sports culture.