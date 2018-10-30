CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

OHIO: Craft Brewery Offering All-You-Can-Drink Airline Service

1 reads
Leave a comment

The craft brewery BrewDog, which recently opened a beer hotel, is now offering an airline flight from England to the hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

For $1,600, tourists will fly from London to Ohio on a flight featuring food and beer, including one special brew designed to be enjoyed at high altitudes.

These travelers will then spend four days at BrewDog’s hotel, where they’ll be learn about the brewing process and get the chance to drink beer straight from the tap in their rooms. (BroBible)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • When it comes to airline travel, the bar is set pretty low, isn’t it? For sure, safety is — and should be — the number one priority. But, can’t it be a little more comfortable? A little more fun?
  • Other than airline travel, what industries do you think should be doing a better job? Cell phone service used to be worse and they seem to have gotten their act together. What else are you complaining about these days?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

airline , All-You-Can-Drink , Brewery , Craft , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Offering , Ohio , SERVICE

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close