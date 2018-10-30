CARDI B, NICKI MINAJ: Day Of Drama Ends In Truce

A ton of gas was poured onto Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s fiery feud on Monday.

It started with an edition of Queen Radio, where Barbie made numerous allegations about her rival. Nick claims she has footage of Cardi getting beat up by her own friend Rah Ali at a New York Fashion Week event and offered a $100,000 bounty for anyone who posts their own videos of the incident. According to Nicki, Cardi’s former Love and Hip-Hop co-star punched her “nine or 10 times” in the head. She also alleges Cardi prevented21 Savage from appearing on her songs. And she says that Nicki reached out to her and asked her to feature on her second single, “Bartier Cardi.” Nicki denies leaking Cardi’s number

That’s when Cardi unloaded, posting video after video after video to her Instagram page, ranting about all the ways Nicki’s done her dirty. She points out some plot holes in Nicki’s story, asking why she would say she has footage and then offer up $100,000 for someone else to come through with it. Cardi also alleged that Nicki takes her scraps, featuring on tracks like “Woman Like Me” by Little Mix, which Bardi apparently turned down first. She offered to talk about or fight it out, and said she’s with whatever.

Nicki fired back via Twitter, calling Cardi a “[effing] fraud” and claimed she is only boasting about turning down deals and songs because she can’t talk about any verses she’s written. Nicki offered up an opportunity to take a lie detector test on Queen Radio about the claims made against her.

By the end of an entire day and night of drama, cooler heads prevailed and the two called a truce of sorts. Nicki posted, “Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining and funny to a lot of people, but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you or the support and encouragement year after year. Love you.” Cardi re-posted a screenshot and echoed Nicki’s sentiment in the caption.

Fasho Thoughts:

Whether or not this was all intended as a stunt, both women became trending topics as a result.

This might have been Nicki’s plan all along. She baited Cardi into responding.

Are we any closer to the amazing collab we know they must have in them?

What happened behind the scenes to convince both ladies to suddenly bury the hatchet?

Maybe the lawyers told them both to chill.

There’s no way they can put all behind them in one night. There’s going to be some lingering tension that’s bound to flare up at some point.

Cardi vs. Nicki is this generation’s Jay-Z versus Nas .

versus . Wait, you can’t stop feuding yet — we still need some classic diss records.

Cardi is kidding herself if she thinks every artist doesn’t get and turn down song concepts and potential deals all the time that wind up going to someone else.

