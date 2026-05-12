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Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program

Usher Launches Paid Internship Program for His Upcoming Tour With Chris Brown

Published on May 12, 2026

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Usher, Beloved Benefit
Source: Courtesy of Beloved Benefit / Beloved Benefit

Singer Usher has launched a paid internship program for aspiring music industry workers in Atlanta and Detroit tied to his upcoming tour with Chris Brown. The program offers hands-on experience in live production roles, allowing interns to work directly with professionals supporting the tour. Ten selected interns joined different areas of tour support, including stage production, logistics, and event coordination, gaining valuable insights into large-scale concert operations. The initiative marks Usher’s first time recruiting interns for a touring production, providing a unique opportunity for participants to learn and contribute to live show execution. Applications for the internship closed on May 8, with the potential for future programs on upcoming tours.

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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