Tailgate Beach Club Makes Its Grand Opening This Weekend In Las Vegas

Las Vegas stands as one of the top travel destinations in the country, and a new entertainment venue will join the sprawling sights and sounds of the city. The Tailgate Beach Club will make its grand opening debut this weekend and will host several must-see events as the year rolls on.

Designed by Celano Design Studio Co., Tailgate Beach Club fashions itself as a dayclub offering an impressive panoramic view of major sporting events, big-ticket championship matches, and hosting events most vital to the culture. The venue is situated at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and just steps from Allegiant Stadium, and features LED screens which will allow for true 360 viewing of all the happenings inside the space.

Considering the dayclub aspect, Tailgate Beach Club also features three heated pools and can host up to 2,000 patrons, along with bungalows and cabanas on offer for guests. A DJ booth setup is present poolside, meaning that the party will go within the waves or outside of them.

The venue’s hours are geared for the weekend party scene from Thursday through Sunday, 11 am local time to last call, with extended hours for special events such as championship sporting events, performances, and more. Adding to the truly unique dayclub vibes, Tailgate will also have PlayStations inside some of the cabanas, beer pong, foosball, and ping pong.

It isn’t just sunny, water, and sports-themed fun as Tailgate will be rolling out an extensive food and beverage menu, featuring eats like their Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks, and the MVP Slider Tray. On the adult beverage side, Tailgate will feature quaffable cocktails like the Orange Crush, Cucumber Cooler, and Paloma Twist.

Tailgate Beach Club comes from the minds behind Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi. Clique Hospitality also manages standout spaces such as Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino, Clique Bar & Lounge, and The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, along with Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge and Caspian’s Rock & Roe on the Strip.

Love Culture? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

=

“Tailgate Beach Club is built for fans who want to feel every big moment together, whether it’s a championship game, mega title fight, or a must watch reality TV finale,” said Andy Masi, Founder of Clique Hospitality. “We created a venue where sports energy and shared fan culture come together in a way that feels uniquely Las Vegas. We want every guest to feel like they have a front row seat to the action.”

Tailgate’s clever tagline, “All In, All Day,” will be in full effect during its grand opening debut this Saturday, May 16. Stay tuned for future updates about events at the space here and across our other channels.

To learn more about Tailgate Beach Club, click here.

—

Photo: Tailgate Beach Club

Tailgate Beach Club Makes Its Grand Opening This Weekend In Las Vegas was originally published on cassiuslife.com