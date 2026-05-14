Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 14, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment delivered a concise but wide-ranging update on several issues with direct stakes for Black America, from voting rights and political power to small-business access and homeownership. The segment highlighted a national Day of Action planned for May 16 in Alabama, growing concern over redistricting threats to the Congressional Black Caucus, a major Justice Department settlement involving PayPal, and a new Atlanta housing project led by Pastor Jamal Bryant. Taken together, the stories reflect the continued fight over civil rights, economic opportunity and community stability.

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National Day of Action in Alabama Rallies Over 90 Organizations for Voting Rights

More than 90 civil rights, faith and labor organizations are set to gather in Alabama on Saturday, May 16, 2026, for a national Day of Action. The mobilization, called “All Roads Lead to the South,” comes in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling that restricted the Voting Rights Act. According to Wilkes, organizers see the event as more than a one-day protest. They are framing it as the start of a sustained movement modeled after Freedom Summer, the historic 1964 campaign that brought national attention to voter suppression in the South. The Alabama gathering signals renewed urgency among advocates who believe new legal setbacks are opening the door to aggressive political map-drawing and weakened federal protections for Black voters.

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