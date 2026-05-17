Source: Phrozen Memories

An icy breeze blew through the Peach State as the ice-cold Alphas of Atlanta, Inc. hosted Alpha Derby Weekend, delivering Southern sophistication, stylish sounds, and phrozen philanthropy.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Now in its 11th year, the annual event hosted by The Alphas of Atlanta, Inc., a metro Atlanta nonprofit comprising local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. members, Alpha Derby weekend brought together professionals, community leaders, and supporters for a weekend focused on connection, philanthropy, and community impact.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

From the opening moments, the weekend unfolded with intention.

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An invite-only sponsor reception set the tone before the public-facing events began with a golf tournament at Chapel Hills Golf Course in Douglasville.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

The weekend’s momentum continued with a kickoff concert at Guardian Works, where Jon B delivered a headlining performance.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

By Saturday, The Alphas Of Atlanta Inc. hosted their signature Derby party, where fashion and fellowship took center stage as attendees donned elaborate hats, crisp seersucker suits, and curve-caressing sundresses.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Alongside the dazzling Derby fashion, attendees also heard from local leadership, including Mayor Andre Dickens, who greeted guests and praised the organization’s philanthropy.

“You have raised $300,000 so far, and that means a lot for the community,” the Atlanta Voice reports Dickens said. “When you guys do it together, you really make a powerful commitment to the community. Atlanta is grateful and thankful.”

The Voice adds that Atlanta City Council member Byron Amos also attended and presented a proclamation recognizing April 30 through May 3, 2026, as Alpha Derby Weekend in Atlanta. A similar proclamation was issued by Sherri Washington on behalf of the mayor and Conyers City Council.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Outside of the civic moment, guests also participated in the popular Best Hat Contest, continuing a tradition that has become synonymous with the weekend’s aesthetic.

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

Source: Phrozen Memories / Phrozen Memories

But beyond the visuals, the weekend’s impact extends into the community.

Proceeds from Alpha Derby Weekend support the organization’s grant program, with beneficiaries including Eagles Landing Christian Academy, The Diamond Girls Program, Girls Who Brunch Tour, Scholarship Education Outreach, 3D Girls Inc., and Every Girl Shines. Each organization focuses on youth development, education, and wellness initiatives, reinforcing the event’s commitment to long-term community investment.

The Southern sophistication, stylish sounds, and phrozen philanthropy of Alpha Derby Weekend prove that you can show up, show out, and still show love to the community, and there’s nothing colder than that.

Have YOU been to Alpha Derby weekend?

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Phrozen Philanthropy: The Alphas of Atlanta, Inc. Blend Style, Service & Southern Sophistication For 2026 Alpha Derby Weekend was originally published on bossip.com