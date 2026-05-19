Chris Rock Names His G.O.A.T and Latest Role Revealed

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Chris Rock Calls Kanye West the Greatest Rapper of All Time

Chris Rock is sparking conversation across hip hop culture after naming Kanye West as his number one rapper of all time. During a recent discussion at Cannes Classics, Rock praised Kanye’s influence on music and culture while also mentioning legendary artists like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Jay-Z, Ice Cube, and Eminem among the greatest to ever touch the mic.

Rock’s respect for Kanye goes far beyond music. The comedian has worked with Kanye on several skits and public appearances throughout the years and has openly praised the rapper’s creativity and vision. Rock once called Kanye’s classic album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy one of the greatest albums ever made.

At the same time, Rock is stepping into a new creative chapter with the film “Goodnight, Lamby,” which premiered at Cannes Classics. Produced under Darren Aronofsky’s production company, the project blends live action with animation in a visually imaginative family story. Rock voices the character Copernicus in the film, adding another unique role to his legendary career.

Fans online are already debating Rock’s all time rapper rankings, especially his decision to place Kanye at the top spot. Whether people agree or disagree, Kanye West’s impact on music, fashion, and pop culture continues to be impossible to ignore.

Source: Indonesia Kini