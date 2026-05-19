Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Kid Cudi Stops by Cincinnati Bengals Practice After Cincinnati Tour Stop

Fresh off his Cincinnati concert stop, Kid Cudi made a special appearance at Cincinnati Bengals practice, showing love to the team and connecting with players during offseason workouts.

The Cleveland native spent time on the field greeting players and coaches while taking in practice as excitement continues to build around the Bengals heading into the upcoming NFL season. Fans quickly reacted online after photos and videos surfaced of Cudi hanging around the team facility.

The visit added another major celebrity moment to the Bengals offseason as the franchise continues to attract attention both on and off the field. With quarterback Joe Burrow leading a highly anticipated season, the energy around the organization continues to grow.

Kid Cudi has always represented Ohio proudly throughout his career, making the stop with the Bengals a cool moment for both music and football fans across the state.

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 season with confidence as franchise quarterback Joe Burrow remains fully locked into the team’s offseason program. After dealing with injuries in recent seasons, Burrow is healthy, motivated, and focused on leading Cincinnati back into championship contention.

Throughout the offseason, the Bengals front office has made improving the roster a major priority. The team focused heavily on strengthening both the defense and offensive line, two areas many believe are key to helping Cincinnati compete at the highest level this season. Those moves have already created excitement around the organization and among fans across the city.

Burrow recently shared his excitement about the direction of the team and the work being done behind the scenes. The star quarterback emphasized that success will come from preparation, discipline, and consistency as the Bengals continue building toward their goals.

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Expectations are once again high in Cincinnati, especially with Burrow leading one of the league’s most talented offenses. With a healthy quarterback, improved protection up front, and new additions on defense, the Bengals believe they have the pieces needed to make another serious playoff run.

As training camp gets closer, all eyes will remain on Joe Burrow and a Bengals team determined to bring another exciting season to the city of Cincinnati.