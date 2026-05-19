Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward Join ‘Quarterback’ Season 3: What Storylines Will Dominate?

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The third season of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback is upon us, and this time, there are quarterbacks on board who might provide significant insight into the triumphs and demands of the position from various angles of the NFL landscape.

Quarterback has already covered Las Vegas Raiders vet Kirk Cousins (twice), Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota and Patrick Mahomes. This year, Cam Ward, Jayden Daniels, Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield are the subjects, which, given how the 2025-26 season played out, should be some interesting viewing.

Ward was the league’s #1 pick, heading to the Tennessee Titans, but his entry into the NFL would be eclipsed by a quarterback much further down the draft board.

The 23-year-old’s team went 3-14 in his rookie season, which featured a press conference where he said about the Titans’ play, “We a–.”

The controversial draft plunge of Shedeur Sanders, who ended up picked in the fifth round at number 144, kept the spotlight off Ward for most of the season as fans clamored for Sanders to start. He was expected to go much higher, and the reasons why he dropped so far with no character issues remain a mystery.

Ward and Sanders are friends, and after Sanders finally got his chance to start late in the season, it led to a funny moment when they met as competitors on Dec. 7 and swapped jerseys after the Titans’ 31-29 win.

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During their exchange, Sanders said, “I gotta make it through the season first. We got two different problems over here, buddy!”

Daniels had a few challenges himself. After a breakout rookie season, Daniels was riddled with injuries in his sophomore campaign, playing in seven games but only completing four. The 25-year-old was also profiled in Prime Video’s The Money Game, which covered his last season at LSU.

His storylines are likely to be how he responded to those injuries, his relationship with his mother and agent Regina Daniels, who has drawn criticism for what is perceived as her overbearing ways, and his alleged romance with USC basketball star JuJu Watkins.

As for Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was also banged up during most of last season, he had an impressive stat line, recording 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Unfortunately, due to key players on the receiving corps also being hurt, the Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record and just missed the playoffs.

Cleveland Bengals QB Joe Flacco, 41, in his 18th NFL season, was benched on the Browns and traded mid-season to the Cincinnati Bengals where he showed some signs of life after Burrow went down with an injury. He would have been the league’s second-oldest starting quarterback after Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers, 42, had Phillip Rivers, 44, not been called back into service for the decimated the Indianapolis Colts.

Producers include Peyton Manning through his Omaha Productions and Patrick Mahomes for his 2PM Productions.

Netflix hasn’t dropped a trailer yet, but Quarterback Season 3 drops the entire season of episodes on July 14.

Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward Join ‘Quarterback’ Season 3: What Storylines Will Dominate? was originally published on cassiuslife.com