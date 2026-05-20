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Songs You Didn’t Know Kandi Burruss Helped Write

Published on May 20, 2026

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Kandi Burruss has built one of the most impressive songwriting catalogs in R&B and pop music history. Long before becoming a household name on reality television, Kandi was behind the scenes helping shape some of the biggest hits of the late 1990s and 2000s.

One of her most iconic songwriting credits came with Bills, Bills, Bills, the first number one hit for Destiny’s Child. The song became an anthem and solidified Kandi as a major force in the music industry.

Kandi also played a major role in launching Pink into mainstream success. She co wrote Pink’s breakout hit There You Go, helping introduce the singer’s edgy style to pop audiences worldwide.

Her influence even reached one of the biggest pop records ever. Kandi received songwriting credit connected to a worldwide smash because of similarities to No Scrubs and interpolation ties to It Makes Me Ill. The recognition highlighted just how impactful her songwriting has been across generations.

Beyond those classics, Kandi’s résumé includes work with legendary artists such as Usher, TLC, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey. Her pen has helped define multiple eras of R&B and pop music, proving her influence stretches far beyond the spotlight.

Source: Black America Web

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Alicia Keys Destiny's Child Kandi Kandi Burruss Usher

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