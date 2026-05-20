$110 To Slice A Cake?

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A food influencer in Los Angeles has social media talking after revealing she was charged a $110 cake cutting fee at Poza inside L’Ermitage Beverly Hills.

According to the viral post, the influencer brought her own cake to celebrate at the restaurant and asked staff to slice and serve it to her party. The restaurant reportedly charged a $10 per person cake cutting fee, bringing the total to $110.

After sharing the receipt online, social media users quickly reacted with shock and disbelief. One commenter called the fee “wild,” while others debated whether luxury restaurants should be allowed to charge extra for outside desserts and special service requests.

The viral moment also sparked a larger conversation about the high cost of dining in Los Angeles, with many people pointing to the city’s upscale restaurant culture and expensive service fees. Some defended the restaurant, saying cake cutting fees are common at high end establishments, while others felt the charge was excessive regardless of the location.

The controversy has now fueled discussions online about restaurant pricing policies, hidden fees, and whether customers should expect added charges when bringing in outside food for celebrations.