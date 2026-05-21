University of Cincinnati Receives $15M Donation For College Of Medicine

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The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine has received a major boost thanks to a $15 million donation from alumnus Dr. George Bemis Jr. The generous gift will create the George Bemis Sr. Fund, which will support the Dr. Thomas F. Boat Endowed Chair and help the college continue attracting top medical talent and researchers.

Dr. Bemis, a retired Air Force colonel and longtime OB GYN practitioner, said the donation honors both his family legacy and his commitment to advancing medical education. The endowed chair plays a key role in strengthening leadership and innovation within the college’s academic and research programs.

This is not the first major act of philanthropy from Bemis. He has also supported other institutions over the years, including a $16 million bequest to the University of Vermont College of Nursing in memory of his late wife.

Leaders at the University of Cincinnati say the donation will have a lasting impact on the future of healthcare education, research, and patient care in Cincinnati and beyond.