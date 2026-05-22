Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ray J is turning fan engagement into big business through the BuzzStar platform, where creators can earn money by offering direct video calls with fans. The platform gives supporters the chance to book real FaceTime conversations with their favorite personalities and pay by the minute for one on one access.

BuzzStar was created by entertainment industry veteran Andy Bachman, who believes the creator economy is shifting into a new era where influencers and entertainers are becoming full scale businesses. According to Bachman, many people are not prepared for how quickly creators are evolving into brands and revenue generating companies.

The platform has already attracted notable names including Ray J, Austin McBroom, Blueface and other creators looking to build stronger connections with fans while creating new income streams.

Outside of business, Ray J has also been making headlines in the sports world. He is currently preparing for his amateur MMA debut against internet personality Supah Hot Fire. Training has reportedly been intense, with Ray J recently drawing attention after allegedly choking UFC contender Georgio Poullas unconscious during a grappling session at the Creators Inc. mansion.

As creator driven businesses continue to grow, platforms like BuzzStar could become a major part of how celebrities monetize direct access and fan interaction.

Source: Complex