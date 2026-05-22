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John Legend Takes the Stage at Lincoln Center

John Legend To Perform At Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts 2026 Summer Gala

Published on May 22, 2026

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The Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Auction 20th Anniversary Celebration
Source: Udo Salters / Getty

John Legend is set to perform at the 2026 Summer Gala hosted by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, bringing star power to one of the organization’s biggest fundraising events of the year.

The event will also honor Misty Copeland, who will receive the inaugural Lincoln Center Luminary Award in recognition of her impact on the arts and culture world.

The Gala supports Summer for the City, Lincoln Center’s annual free arts festival that brings performances, music, dance and cultural experiences to the community. It will also shine a spotlight on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Lincoln Center West Initiative.

The celebration is scheduled for June 1 at David Geffen Hall as part of the Summer for the City festivities.

The award presentation will be led by Thelma Golden, adding another notable name to the evening’s lineup.

With John Legend performing and Misty Copeland being recognized, the 2026 Summer Gala is shaping up to be a major celebration of music, dance and the arts.

Source: RTT News

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John Legend Misty Copeland

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