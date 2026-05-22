Chaka Khan, Kelly Rowland & More to Be Recognized at 2026 Black Women in Music Dinner

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Chaka Khan is being honored with the Vanguard Award at The Connie Orlando Foundation Presents Black Women in Music Dinner, an event dedicated to celebrating the impact and contributions of Black women across the music industry.

The annual event also serves as a fundraiser for Breast Cancer awareness, prevention, research and care. Through the foundation’s efforts, the initiative aims to provide women with resources and support to improve health outcomes and strengthen the fight against breast cancer.

Beyond recognition, the event focuses on visibility, ownership and creating support systems for Black women in music at every level. Organizers say the mission is centered on ensuring Black women continue to have influence in shaping culture and the entertainment industry globally.

The event’s founding partner is HarbourView Equity Partners, with support from Amazon Music, BET Media Group, Jesse Collins Entertainment, Universal Music Group and OWN.

The event is executive produced by The Connie Orlando Foundation and features an all Black women led creative and production team, highlighting leadership and representation behind the scenes as well as on stage.

Source: Billboard