Remembering Rob Base: The Legacy of the Iconic ‘It Takes Two’ Hit-Maker

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The hip hop world is mourning the loss of legendary rapper Rob Base, who passed away at the age of 59 after a private battle with cancer. Best known as one half of the iconic duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, his music helped shape an era and brought hip hop into the mainstream. (AP News)

Born Robert Ginyard and raised in Harlem, Rob Base rose to fame with the release of the 1988 classic It Takes Two. The record became one of the most recognizable songs in hip hop history, blending rap, dance, and house music into an anthem that still fills dance floors decades later. The song’s impact stretched across generations and influenced countless artists who followed. (AP News)

Alongside his longtime friend and musical partner DJ E-Z Rock, Rob Base also delivered hits like Joy and Pain and Get on the Dance Floor. Their chemistry and energy helped define late 80s hip hop and made them pioneers in crossover success.

Even years after his biggest hits, Rob Base continued performing and connecting with fans through tours, keeping the spirit of classic hip hop alive. Tributes have poured in from artists and fans across the music world, celebrating not only his contributions to music but the joy and energy he brought to generations.

Rob Base leaves behind a lasting legacy and a soundtrack that will continue to move people for years to come. Rest in peace to a true hip hop pioneer.