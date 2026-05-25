ArtsWave raises over $12 million for region’s arts ahead of landmark Centennial year

Source: La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens / La Mega Nota/Elvia Skeens

ArtsWave is celebrating a major milestone after its 2026 Community Campaign raised an impressive $12,112,026 to support the arts across the Cincinnati region. The achievement highlights the community’s continued commitment to arts and culture as the organization approaches its historic 100th anniversary.

More than 20,000 people contributed to this year’s campaign, showing strong support for the role arts play in making the region more vibrant, creative, and competitive. The campaign reflects how deeply arts organizations, artists, and cultural experiences are valued throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The funding also helped expand several important regional initiatives, including the More Arts More Kids program, which works to increase arts access for students, along with creative placemaking efforts designed to strengthen neighborhoods and communities across Northern Kentucky.

Looking ahead, ArtsWave is preparing for its centennial celebration with the launch of its Second Century Campaign. Plans include the return of BLINK along with “100 Days of Arts,” a celebration designed to showcase the impact of the arts while looking toward the future of creativity in the region.

As ArtsWave nears 100 years of service, the record breaking campaign signals that the future of the arts in Cincinnati remains bright.