Blazing Beauty Lupita Nyong’o Breezily Brushes Off ‘Odyssey’ Casting Critics—‘I’m Not Spending My Time Thinking Of A Defense’

Lupita Nyong’o is breezily brushing off backlash surrounding her casting as Helen of Troy, the mythological beauty whose face “launched a thousand ships,” in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.





“I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense,” she said. Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

As previously reported, the Academy Award winner has been trending ever since the cast announcement dropped, with social media turning into a full-blown battlefield. While the internet argues over who should embody a character from a story retold for centuries, the actress is remaining focused on the work itself.

Before the interview chatter took over timelines, Lupita Nyong’o was already serving high-fashion heat in a stunning Elle editorial for the magazine’s Epic issue.

Source: Norman Jean Roy

One standout behind-the-scenes moment from the cover shoot showed the actress dancing across the set in a fiery, flowy LaQuan Smith Spring 2026 gown paired with sleek Giuseppe ATL Masego sandals.

Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

Styled by Law Roach, the dramatic draping and bold color palette delivered pure couture confidence with every step.





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Now back to the discourse.

During her interview with Elle, Lupita addressed the criticism head-on and made it known that she stands firmly behind Nolan’s vision for the film.

“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of the story that he is telling,” she said.

Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

The cast of The Odyssey is incredibly diverse and reflects what modern storytelling looks like today. Different ethnicities, different backgrounds, and fresh perspectives are all being brought into a tale that, let’s not forget, is fictional. That reality is that this mythology has been adapted countless times over generations.

Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

Nyong’o also revealed that she “went in quite blind” to her first meeting with Christopher Nolan but was immediately sold once she got a look at the script.

“I was saying yes even before he told me what role it was.”

Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

That right there shows just how much faith actors have in Nolan and the kind of projects he puts together. And once she learned she’d be portraying Helen of Troy? She was all in.

“I was so deeply honored to be entrusted with the role. I mean, she is iconic. What more can I say?” Nyong’o says.

Meanwhile, the backlash online has been loud and ugly. As previously reported, Elon Musk, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh, and plenty of internet trolls flooded social media with racist remarks and complaints about the casting. The negativity even spilled into Lupita’s comment sections, but engaging with those people is simply not on her to-do list.

“I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense,” she said. “The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

The anticipation for The Odyssey continues to build ahead of its July 17 release, especially since the movie was reportedly shot entirely on IMAX film cameras. But one thing is already guaranteed before anybody even buys a ticket: Lupita Nyong’o is going to look incredible doing it. Her face card has never declined and clearly will not be starting now.

Blazing Beauty Lupita Nyong’o Breezily Brushes Off ‘Odyssey’ Casting Critics—‘I’m Not Spending My Time Thinking Of A Defense’ was originally published on bossip.com