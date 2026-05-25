National Tap Dance Day: 7 Famous Folks With Fancy Footwork Who Pushed The Culture Forward

Source: Kaku KURITA / Getty Every year on May 25, dancers and fans across the country celebrate National Tap Dance Day, a holiday honoring the birthday of legendary performer Bill Robinson. Officially recognized by Congress in 1989, the day shines a spotlight on tap dancing’s rich cultural legacy through performances, workshops, and community celebrations. From vaudeville pioneers to Broadway stars, these famous black tap dancers helped shape the art form into the global phenomenon it is today. RELATED CONTENT: Black Ballerina Tamisha Guy Brings Trap, Hip-Hop And Carribbean Roots To Future’s DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET [Exclusive]

1. Bill Robinson Known as “Bojangles,” Bill Robinson revolutionized rhythm tap dancing and became one of the first Black entertainers to headline white vaudeville circuits and Hollywood films. He introduced a lighter, more elegant style of tap performed on the toes rather than flat-footed shuffling, which he famously dubbed the “Staircase dance.” One of his most iconic moments came in the 1935 film The Little Colonel, where he performed the groundbreaking dance alongside child star Shirley Temple, the first interracial dance partnership shown on film. Robinson also starred in the all-Black Broadway revue Blackbirds, becoming the most highly paid black entertainer in the United States during the first half of the 20th century.

2. Gregory Hines Few performers did more to revive tap dancing in the modern era than Gregory Hines. Born in New York in 1946, Hines became known for blending improvisation, music, and storytelling into his routines. Hines earned widespread acclaim throughout his career for his groundbreaking work on stage and screen. He won the 1992 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his electrifying performance in Jelly’s Last Jam and also received Tony nominations for Eubie!, Comin’ Uptown, and Sophisticated Ladies. That same year, Hines also won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for Jelly’s Last Jam. Beyond Broadway, he starred in several iconic films, including The Cotton Club, White Nights, alongside Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Tap. Hines also played a major role in successfully lobbying Congress to establish National Tap Dance Day in the United States.

3. Savion Glover Savion Glover brought a fresh, street-inspired energy to tap dancing. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Glover rose to fame in the Broadway production The Tap Dance Kid and became known for his hard-hitting, funk-driven style. Unlike traditional tap performers, Glover often danced facing away from audiences while focusing entirely on rhythm and sound. His innovative approach transformed contemporary tap and cemented him as one of the most influential modern performers in the art form. Glover famously starred alongside Gregory Hines in Jelly’s Last Jam. He later conceived, choreographed, and starred in the groundbreaking 1995 Broadway production Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk, which explored African American history through rhythm and tap dance. The critically acclaimed production earned Glover both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for Best Choreography. He also choreographed the celebrated 2016 Broadway revival Shuffle Along, further cementing his legacy as one of tap dance’s most innovative modern artists.

4. Dianne Walker Affectionately known as “Lady Di,” Dianne Walker has spent more than four decades preserving and teaching tap dance traditions. A mentor to dancers including Savion Glover, Walker earned praise for her elegant style and deep commitment to the history of tap, according to Tapestry. She performed in both the Paris and Broadway productions of Black and Blue and appeared in films and specials including Tap and Great Performances. Walker has taught at prestigious institutions including Harvard, MIT, UCLA, and Jacob’s Pillow, earning numerous honors for her contributions to dance education and performance.

5. Ayodele Casel Hailed by Gregory Hines as “one of the top young tap dancers in the world,” Ayodele Casel has become one of the leading voices in contemporary tap dance. The internationally recognized performer is known for combining storytelling, rhythm, and activism in her work. During her fellowship at Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Casel developed Diary of a Tap Dancer, a project focused on highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women in tap history.

6. The Nicholas Brothers Brothers Fayard and Harold Nicholas became internationally famous for their gravity-defying dance routines that combined tap, acrobatics, jazz, and athletic leaps. The brothers headlined performances at the famed Cotton Club, starred in more than 30 Hollywood films, and inspired generations of performers with their innovative style. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Their legendary “Jumpin’ Jive” routine in the 1943 film Stormy Weather, performed to the music of Cab Calloway, is still regarded as one of the greatest dance sequences ever captured on film, according to their website. The routine famously featured the brothers leaping over one another down a staircase and landing in full splits on every step. As pioneers in both Hollywood and live entertainment, they also broke racial barriers at the Cotton Club, where they were the only Black entertainers permitted to socialize with white patrons. Their success led them to become the highest-paid Black dance duo of their era, appearing in acclaimed films such as Sun Valley Serenade and The Pirate alongside Gene Kelly. Widely considered one of the greatest dance duos in entertainment history, the Nicholas Brothers influenced generations of performers, including Michael Jackson, who studied their techniques and incorporated tap-inspired footwork into his performances, making them true National Tap Dance Day icons and the most famous black tap dancer duo in history.