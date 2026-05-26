As gas prices remain high, Metro sees rise in ridership

As Greater Cincinnatians return to work after the long weekend, high gas prices are still putting pressure on drivers across the region.

Source: Rani Nurlaela Desandi / Getty

According to the latest numbers, Cincinnati’s average gas price is around $4.54, while Covington sits at about $4.46. In Dearborn County, Indiana, drivers are seeing an average closer to $4.24.

With prices still high, more people are looking for ways to save money on the daily commute. Cincinnati Metro says its Metro Now service saw a 10% increase in riders in April, showing that some commuters are turning to public transportation as an alternative.

Park and ride lots are also getting more attention from drivers trying to cut down on fuel costs. Another option is the OKI Regional Council of Governments’ vanpool program, which helps groups of five to 15 co-workers ride together.

The program offers an $800 monthly stipend to help cover van rental costs. That grant can cover about 75% of the total expense, making it a cheaper option for workers who live near each other and travel to the same job area.

With gas prices still stretching budgets, more Greater Cincinnati drivers may start looking at rideshare, transit, and vanpool options to keep more money in their pockets.