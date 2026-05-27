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Joe Burrow Confident He Can Set Bengals Passing Touchdown Record in 2026

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is entering the 2026 season with plenty of confidence and one major goal in mind. Burrow believes he has a legitimate chance to become the Bengals all time leader in passing touchdowns this season.

The current franchise record belongs to former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton with 204 career touchdown passes. Burrow currently sits at 157 career touchdown passes, putting him within reach of history if he can deliver another big season.

To break the record in 2026, Burrow would need to throw approximately 48 touchdown passes. That would not only make him the Bengals all time leader, but it would also place him among some of the greatest single season performances by quarterbacks in NFL history.

Burrow has already shown he is capable of putting up elite numbers. He previously led the league with 43 touchdown passes while helping power Cincinnati’s offense into one of the most dangerous units in football.

The Bengals quarterback has made it clear he believes this current roster is one of the most talented teams he has played with. With a healthy offense, star playmakers around him, and high expectations entering the season, Burrow is aiming for more than records. His focus remains on bringing another championship run to Cincinnati.

If Burrow reaches the milestone this season, it would add another chapter to what is already becoming one of the greatest quarterback careers in Bengals history.