Gayle King Says R. Kelly’s Team Thanked Her After 2019 Interview

When Gayle King sat down with R. Kelly in 2019 the interview instantly became one of the most viral and intense moments in television history. Now years later King is opening up about what happened behind the scenes during that unforgettable conversation.

John Lamparski

During a recent interview King reflected on Kelly’s emotional outbursts while he denied allegations about grooming underage girls. Despite the tension King said she stayed calm on purpose and focused on keeping the interview under control.

After the interview aired King revealed that she contacted Kelly’s team and was told the singer actually wanted to thank her for allowing him to show vulnerability during the sit down. Even with that feedback King admitted she believes Kelly would still deny the allegations if they spoke again today.

King also shared that she was never truly scared during the interview because of her years of experience in journalism. However she did admit there were moments where she worried Kelly might accidentally hit her while passionately reacting and moving around the room.

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The interview remains one of the most talked about celebrity interviews ever and continues to be remembered for King’s calm presence during such a heated and emotional exchange.

Source: Complex