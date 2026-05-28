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Joe Burrow hanging out with Dexter Lawrence

Published on May 28, 2026

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Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals are building serious momentum heading into the upcoming NFL season and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was recently spotted hanging out with Dexter Lawrence, sparking conversation around a new friendship and adding even more buzz around the Bengals offseason. Lawrence’s presence has already become one of the most talked about additions to Cincinnati’s defense as the team looks to strengthen one of its biggest weaknesses from last season.

On the offensive side, Tee Higgins is stepping into a leadership role by mentoring rookie wide receiver Colbie Young. Higgins shared that he’s using lessons he learned while playing alongside his idol A.J. Green to help guide the young receiver early in his NFL journey. That type of veteran leadership could be huge for the Bengals as they continue building chemistry on offense.

Meanwhile, Bengals legend Geno Atkins is once again being mentioned as a leading candidate for the team’s Ring of Honor. Atkins was one of the most dominant defensive linemen of his era and remains a fan favorite throughout Cincinnati for his years of elite play and leadership.

NFL insiders are also feeling optimistic about the Bengals heading into the season, especially because of the upgrades on defense. Many believe the additions to the defensive line could completely change the identity of the team. One player expected to benefit the most is Myles Murphy, who is being predicted by many to have a breakout season. With more talent surrounding him up front, Murphy could finally take that next step and become a major force for Cincinnati’s defense.

If everything comes together, the Bengals could once again be one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC this season.

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Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow NFL

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