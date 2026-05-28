75-Year-Old Black Woman Dead After Violent Altercation With White Teen Employee At Tim Hortons — Racists Online Label Her 'Ghetto' And Worse

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, on May 13, Grayson entered the establishment to complain about her drive-thru order. The police claim she then began arguing and “berating” a 17-year-old employee. What can be seen in video footage of the incident is Grayson arguing with the teen, who appears to lightly shove her, prompting her to shove them back. Then Grayson is seen striking the teen in the face, prompting the teen to beat on her until she fell to the ground, where they appeared to continue striking her as other employees got involved, although it’s not clear in the video what the other employees were doing exactly.

On Wednesday, Tim Hortons corporate office clarified in a statement to WANE 15 that the store where the incident happened two weeks ago is currently closed, but will reopen eventually. The statement came after a security guard told the station he was camped outside the location to protect it from protesters and vandals. Meanwhile, the death of 75-year-old Anita Grayson remains under review by the Allen County Prosecutor, and no cause of death has been determined as of yet.

A 75-year-old Black woman died following a physical altercation with employees at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earlier this month, and because video footage of the incident shows both the woman and the much younger, much whiter employee both displayed what could be considered aggressive behavior, racists across the internet simply decided the woman deserved it, likely because her Blackness caused them to forget everything they know about the frailty (and humanity) of the elderly.

Now, look, people can go back and forth all day about who hit who first, and to what extent Grayson might have been in the wrong, but any person who is being honest with themselves knows that if it were some little, old white lady who died shortly after being beaten the way the elderly Black woman was, people would not be responding like this:

“Chimp.” “Black fatigue.” “Ghetto.” These were the immediate responses of bigots who had just gotten done watching an old woman be beaten mercilessly over what was, at best, a light strike that couldn’t have possibly hurt the teen, who could’ve easily staved off any physical attack the woman could have committed with relative ease.

Understand, even if Grayson had initiated the physical confrontation, her being Black would’ve had nothing to do with it. We have seen countless Karen videos, showing white women behaving badly and often becoming physically violent. And those videos tend to include audio to at least show what was said between those involved in the conflict, unlike the video at Tim Hortons.

But here, there is no chorus line of white people asking, “What happened before the cameras started rolling?” They aren’t making endless excuses for why the woman might have been understandably upset. Instead, white people saw a Black woman, and they all instantly became Chud the Builder, essentially accusing Grayson of “chimping out.”

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Anyway, Fort Wayne police said last week that releasing the video was in the public interest because folks on social media were contributing to “a dangerously false narrative.”

“FWPD initially released limited information about this case out of respect for Ms. Grayson’s family and in an effort to avoid causing additional distress following the tragic loss of a loved one,” the department wrote in a press release, according to WANE. “However, a dangerously false narrative, along with poor-quality video circulating publicly, has led to significant public concern and misinformation. For that reason, and because it is in the public interest, FWPD is releasing the facts of the case along with a clear and complete video of the events that occurred inside Tim Hortons.”

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the final autopsy report on Grayson is expected to be completed in 6-8 weeks, though the coroner’s office said that it is not a “releasable report.”

Meanwhile, famed civil attorney Ben Crump announced Friday that he has been retained by Grayson’s family.

Crump released the following statement in a press release:

“Anita Grayson was a 75-year-old mother, and her family is grieving a sudden and painful loss. They have urgent questions about how a visit to a neighborhood coffee shop ended with the loss of their loved one, and they deserve clear, complete, and timely answers. We have been retained to stand with the Grayson family to make sure their voice is part of this process, and to see that this investigation is thorough and fair. Our focus is on supporting this family and on making sure the truth is established.“

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