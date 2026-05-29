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University of Cincinnati Athletes Launch Official NIL Merchandise Store

University of Cincinnati student-athletes now have a new way to connect with fans and generate income through the launch of the official NIL Store powered by Campus Ink.

The new platform gives Bearcats fans access to officially licensed merchandise featuring some of their favorite athletes, including Riley Allenspach, Quinton Coats, and several other student-athletes. The initiative allows fans to directly support players while giving athletes industry-leading compensation on every purchase made through the store.

The NIL Store is designed to strengthen the connection between athletes and the Cincinnati community by offering personalized merchandise collections that feature athlete names, numbers, and unique designs. In addition to core merchandise offerings, fans can expect special custom drops throughout the year that showcase individual athletes and their personal brands.

The partnership with Campus Ink creates an additional revenue stream for student-athletes as they continue to capitalize on Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities. The store also complements the university’s Cincy Connect NIL program, which provides support through brand partnerships, educational resources, and opportunities designed to help athletes maximize their earning potential.

As NIL continues to reshape college athletics, the University of Cincinnati is positioning its athletes for success both on and off the field. The launch of the NIL Store represents another step forward in empowering student-athletes to build their personal brands while giving fans a new way to show their Bearcats pride.

With officially licensed gear now available, Cincinnati supporters can proudly represent their favorite Bearcats while directly contributing to the success of student-athletes across the university’s athletic programs.