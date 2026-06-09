Songs That Have Made Black Music History

Legendary tracks like 'Amen, Brother' and 'Funky Drummer' became foundational samples in hip-hop.

Iconic vocal exclamations and grooves from artists like Lyn Collins and The Gap Band were widely reused.

Songs by The Isley Brothers, Mtume, and Teddy Pendergrass had lasting impact on multiple genres.

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The Black Songs That Shaped Music Through Sampling

Music history is filled with legendary songs, but some records have had an impact that extends far beyond their original release. Through sampling, interpolation, and inspiration, many classic Black artists have helped shape the sound of hip hop, R&B, pop, and countless other genres for generations.

One of the most influential recordings ever made is “Amen, Brother” by The Winstons. The song contains the iconic six second “Amen Break,” a drum solo that has become one of the most sampled pieces of music in history. Its rhythm has appeared in thousands of songs across multiple genres and remains a staple of modern production.

No conversation about sampling is complete without mentioning James Brown. His classic track “Funky Drummer” provided one of the most recognizable drum breaks ever recorded. The song became a foundation for hip hop producers and continues to influence artists decades after its release.

Another unforgettable contribution came from Lyn Collins with “Think (About It).” The song introduced the famous “Yeah! Woo!” vocal exclamations that have appeared in countless recordings, commercials, and live performances throughout the years.

When it comes to timeless grooves, few songs compare to “Outstanding” by The Gap Band. Its smooth rhythm and feel have been sampled and reimagined by artists across multiple generations, making it one of the most influential R&B records ever created.

Meanwhile, “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly has become much more than a song. It has evolved into a cultural anthem heard at cookouts, weddings, family reunions, and celebrations across the country. Its lasting popularity speaks to its deep connection with generations of listeners.

The futuristic sound of “Computer Love” by Zapp helped redefine R&B and funk music. The song’s use of synthesizers and talkbox effects became highly influential, helping shape the sound of West Coast hip hop and modern R&B artists for years to come.

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Few songs have inspired more artists than “Between the Sheets” by The Isley Brothers. While many fans recognize the melody from its use in Ice Cube’s classic hit “It Was a Good Day,” the original song has been sampled countless times because of its smooth production and timeless vibe.

Another essential classic is “Juicy Fruit” by Mtume. The song’s memorable groove became even more legendary after helping inspire some of hip hop’s most iconic records, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy.”

Rounding out the list is “Love T.K.O.” by Teddy Pendergrass. Widely regarded as one of the smoothest soul records ever recorded, the song continues to influence singers, producers, and musicians who strive to capture its emotional depth and timeless sound.

These songs represent more than just hits. They are building blocks of modern music whose influence can still be heard across radio stations, streaming platforms, and dance floors around the world. Their legacy proves that great music never fades. It simply finds new life through the artists and generations that follow.